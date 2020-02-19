|
Reza Mozammel’s book ‘Karnafully Banchle Desh Banchbe’ unveiled
Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 41
CHATTOGRAM, Feb 18: Reza Mozammel's book titled 'Karnafully Banchle Desh Banchbe' was unveiled at a ceremony held at Chittagong Press Club Engineer Abdul Khalek Auditorium on Monday.
Chattogram Deputy Commissioner M Elias Hossain was present as chief guest while Bangladesh Protidin Chittagong Bureau Chief Riaz Haider Chowdhury presided over the programme,
CU Professor Dr Manjurul Kibria, Hathazari UNO M Ruhul Amin, Chattogram Press Club General Secretary Chowdhury Farid, Chattogram Union of Journalist President Mohammad Ali and GS M Shamsul Islam were present as special guest.