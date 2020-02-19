Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:45 PM
Print Edition
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Observer TeCH
Art & Culture
Business
Sports
Back Page
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Observer TeCH
Women's Own
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Book Review
Literature
Young Observer
Life & Style
National
Observer Special
Business
Countryside
International
Don't miss
Sports
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Observer TeCH
Art & Culture
Business
Sports
Back Page
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Schdule
Home
News
Vice Chancellor of KUET Prof Dr Quazi Sazzad Hossain
Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 80
Vice Chancellor of KUET Prof Dr Quazi Sazzad Hossain
Vice Chancellor of KUET Prof Dr Quazi Sazzad Hossain inaugurates the countdown clock to celebrate Mujib Year on the university's Rokeya Hall premises on Tuesday. photo : observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Reza Mozammel’s book ‘Karnafully Banchle Desh Banchbe’ unveiled
Vice Chancellor of KUET Prof Dr Quazi Sazzad Hossain
Bazlur selected as session speaker of WSIS 2020
NU Honours 4th year revised exam schedule published
Armed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying Hong Kong
Fear of Big Brother guides EU rules on AI
North Korea imported purebred horses from Russia as Kim Jong Un took snowy ride
Battle of Iwo Jima 75 years on
Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
Bodies of mother, son recovered after 5 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft