

Bazlur selected as session speaker of WSIS 2020

AHM Bazlur Rahman- S21BR, Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) has selected as a speaker of the High-Level Interactive Policy Sessions for the 5th consecutive term in the World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2020 (WSIS) Forum 2020 (WSIS+15) 6-9 April 2020 Geneva, Switzerland.At the WSIS Forum 2020, the High-Level Track will take place on 7th and 8th April. It will consist of an opening segment, interactive policy sessions, a WSIS Prize ceremony and a high-level networking programme.The WSIS Forum, co-organized by ITU, UNESCO, UNDP and UNCTAD, in close collaboration with all WSIS Action Line Facilitators/Co-Facilitators, has proven to be an efficient mechanism for coordination of multi- stakeholder implementation activities, information exchange, creation of knowledge, sharing of best practices and continues to provide assistance in developing multi-stakeholder.