Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:45 PM
Home News

Bazlur selected as session speaker of WSIS 2020

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent 

Bazlur selected as session speaker of WSIS 2020

Bazlur selected as session speaker of WSIS 2020

AHM Bazlur Rahman- S21BR, Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) has selected as a speaker of the High-Level Interactive Policy Sessions for the 5th consecutive term in the World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2020 (WSIS) Forum 2020 (WSIS+15) 6-9 April 2020 Geneva, Switzerland.
At the WSIS Forum 2020, the High-Level Track will take place on 7th and 8th April. It will consist of an opening segment, interactive policy sessions, a WSIS Prize ceremony and a high-level networking programme.
The WSIS Forum, co-organized by ITU, UNESCO, UNDP and UNCTAD, in close collaboration with all WSIS Action Line Facilitators/Co-Facilitators, has proven to be an efficient mechanism for coordination of multi- stakeholder implementation activities, information exchange, creation of knowledge, sharing of best practices and continues to provide assistance in developing multi-stakeholder.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reza Mozammel’s book ‘Karnafully Banchle Desh Banchbe’ unveiled
Vice Chancellor of KUET Prof Dr Quazi Sazzad Hossain
Bazlur selected as session speaker of WSIS 2020
NU Honours 4th year revised exam schedule published
Armed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying Hong Kong
Fear of Big Brother guides EU rules on AI
North Korea imported purebred horses from Russia as Kim Jong Un took snowy ride
Battle of Iwo Jima 75 years on


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
Bodies of mother, son recovered after 5 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft