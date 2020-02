The revised schedule of the Natinal University's BA / BSS / BBA / BSc examinations of the Honours fourth year has been published, says a press release.

According to the revised schedule, the test will start from February 29 instead of February 27. The examination will continue until April 4. The test will begin at 1:30pm daily. Details of the exam can be found on the National University website-(www.nu.ac.bd).