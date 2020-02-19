Video
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
Barca deny criticising players, including Messi, on social media

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MADRID, FEB 18: Barcelona have denied trying to boost the image of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu by hiring a company that criticised current and former players, including Lionel Messi, on social media.
According to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser Cataluna, the PR company I3 Ventures was contracted by Barca and oversaw "dozens" of accounts attacking the likes of Messi, Gerard Pique, Xavi Hernandez, Pep Guardiola and Carles Puyol on Facebook and Twitter.
Among the messages the report cites is one expressing anger towards Messi for his delay in signing a new contract and another questioning Pique's involvement in the Davis Cup.
But Barcelona released a statement on Monday that said the club "strongly denies any relationship and, furthermore, the contracting of services linked to social network accounts that have spread negative messages or disdain in relation to any person, entity or organisation that has or has had a relationship with the Club."
The statement said Barcelona hire "social media monitoring services" to keep track of posts written about the club but that I3 Ventures "has no relation to these accounts".
Barcelona also threatened legal action against any media organisations that "continue to involve the club in this type of practice".
The controversy increases the pressure on Bartomeu and the Barcelona board ahead of the presidential elections due next year, and following a period of political turmoil at the club.
The "Yes to the Future" campaign headed by rival presidential candidate Victor Font said in a statement the latest allegations were "extremely serious".
Bartomeu has admitted the club should have handled better the sacking of Ernesto Valverde last month, when an approach to Xavi was leaked while Valverde was still in post.    -AFP


