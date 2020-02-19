Noshin takes solo lead in Begum Laila Alam Women's Chess

WFM Noshin Anjum of Elegant International Chess Academy now took solo lead in the points table with 4.5 after the fifth round of Begum Laila Alam 11th FIDE Rating Women's Chess Tournament now being held at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall room.

Three players are sharing the second position with four points. They are WFM Zakia Sultana, Ahmed Walijah and Nusrat Jahan Alo. Four players are sharing the third position with 3.5 points. They are WIM Rani Hamid of Bangladesh Ansar and WFM Nazrana Khan Eva, WCM Jannatul Ferdous and Kazi Zarin Tasnim. -BSS







