Sri Lankan Legends to play Road Safety World Series T-20 series in India





Players from West Indies, India, Australia and South Africa will also play in this 15-day tournament.

Sri Lanka's Legend Team will be led by Tilakratne Dilshan and will include other players-D. Wijesinghe, C. Kapugedara, Chaminda Vaas, Fervez Maharaoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muthiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, S. Senanayake, Thilan Thusara, Upul Chandana and Thilina Kandamby.

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Brett Lee are some of the other legends that will be participating in the Road Safety World Series.

This tournament aims to promote road safety throughout the world.

All the games will be played in Mumbai and Pune.

Incidentally, both, the ICC and the BCCI have issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to conduct the tournament.















