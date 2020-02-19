Video
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
Sports

Sri Lankan Legends to play Road Safety World Series T-20 series in India

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
BIPIN DANI

Thirteen Sri Lankan players will participate in the Road Safety World T20 Series to be played in India next month, it is learnt here.
Players from West Indies, India, Australia and South Africa will also play in this 15-day tournament.
Sri Lanka's Legend Team will be led by Tilakratne Dilshan and will include other players-D. Wijesinghe, C. Kapugedara, Chaminda Vaas, Fervez Maharaoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muthiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, S. Senanayake, Thilan Thusara, Upul Chandana and Thilina Kandamby.
Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Brett Lee are some of the other legends that will be participating in the Road Safety World Series.
This tournament aims to promote road safety throughout the world.
All the games will be played in Mumbai and Pune.
Incidentally, both, the ICC and the BCCI have issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to conduct the tournament.


