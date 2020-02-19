Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:45 PM
Home Sports

Need win against Zimbabwe to regain confidence: Taijul

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Bangladesh's leading spinner in the current Test set-up Taijul Islam believes a win in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe will help them get back their confidence.
Bangladesh lost all of the six Tests that they have played since the last victory against West Indies in 2018.
In the ongoing tour, Zimbabwe will face the hosts in just one Test beginning on February 22 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. After that, both the teams will lock horns in three-match ODI and two-match T20I series.
"It's good that we're going to play at home this time. Playing in the home ground gives you a good feeling always. I believe we're able to make a good result against Zimbabwe at home," Taijul told the media during the first-day practice ahead of the series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
"We need a win -- it might be against Zimbabwe or any other team. If we can beat Zimbabwe in the one-off Test, it'll help us get the confidence back in the team," he added.
Taijul played five Tests against Zimbabwe and took 35 wickets featuring career-best bowling figure of eight wickets conceding 39 runs. However, Taijul reckons not just against Zimbabwe, he tries to deliver well against any team in the world.
"It's not good to hear that I just take wickets against Zimbabwe. You have to bowl in the right areas to get wickets. It's not possible to scalp wickets without that," he added.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atalanta ride wave of remarkable run in Champions League
Barca deny criticising players, including Messi, on social media
Neymar's PSG return changes everything for Dortmund clash: Tuchel
Lampard asks for Chelsea fight after smash and grab United defeat
Gary expects ManC to win appeal against 'hopeless' UEFA
Warner takes step to redemption with top Australian cricket honour
Noshin takes solo lead in Begum Laila Alam Women's Chess
Sri Lankan Legends to play Road Safety World Series T-20 series in India


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
Bodies of mother, son recovered after 5 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft