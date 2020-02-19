Need win against Zimbabwe to regain confidence: Taijul





Bangladesh lost all of the six Tests that they have played since the last victory against West Indies in 2018.

In the ongoing tour, Zimbabwe will face the hosts in just one Test beginning on February 22 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. After that, both the teams will lock horns in three-match ODI and two-match T20I series.

"It's good that we're going to play at home this time. Playing in the home ground gives you a good feeling always. I believe we're able to make a good result against Zimbabwe at home," Taijul told the media during the first-day practice ahead of the series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

"We need a win -- it might be against Zimbabwe or any other team. If we can beat Zimbabwe in the one-off Test, it'll help us get the confidence back in the team," he added.

Taijul played five Tests against Zimbabwe and took 35 wickets featuring career-best bowling figure of eight wickets conceding 39 runs. However, Taijul reckons not just against Zimbabwe, he tries to deliver well against any team in the world.

"It's not good to hear that I just take wickets against Zimbabwe. You have to bowl in the right areas to get wickets. It's not possible to scalp wickets without that," he added. -UNB















