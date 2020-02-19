Muktis can't win at home



The Gambian striker Pa Omar Jobe and Solomon King Kanform of Sheikh Jamal DC celebrating after winning the match against Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj on Tursday. photo: BFF

Earlier on 13 February, the Dhanmondi club began the event with a 2-0 defeat against Dhaka Abahani. Despite losing the first match, the boys managed to return in the second match.

The two rivals had played the season's curtain raiser Federation cup recently yet they were in different groups and had not gotten a chance to face each other. The Jamal boys were eliminated from the group stage when the All Reds made it to the quarterfinals. Nevertheless, Mukti boys had to lose the match to the Dhanmondi boys in the Premier League now and unfortunately at their home base.

In the match on Tuesday, Jamal boys went ahead with a 44-minute goal of Gambian striker Pa Omar Jobe.

Although the Mukti boys succeeded in levelling the margin in the third minute of the second half with a goal of Cameroon striker Paul Emile Biyaga they could not stop Sheikh Jamal from scoring the match-winning goal in the 73-minute. Another Gambian Solomon King Kanform scored the goal for the winners.

After a day of break, the league is resuming on Thursday when newbie challenger of the top tier football Bangladesh Police Football Club taking on Bashundhara Kings at 3:30pm and Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society meeting Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at 6:30pm at the same Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.

















