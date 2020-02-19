We are not good spinners like Shakib: Taijul



Taijul Islam.

In the last three Test matches, Taijul played as lead spinner in absence of Shakib Al Hasan, he could grab just three wickets and that too came up conceding huge runs. Bangladesh lost those three Test matches by innings margin.

Taijul's performance was thereby criticized vehemently and he faced a volley of question regarding this.

Normally a guy down to the earth and a cool customer, Taijul, however, couldn't remain calm after facing such question and became restless.

"Then the spinners who are in the team now, are not good spinners?"

Taijul threw counter-question before saying further, "We are not like Shakib Al Hasan. Since Shakib is not here, we are losing the Test matches. That means the team's spinners are not good without Shakib Al Hasan and it's the answer of your question."

The next question was how prepared the Bangladeshi spinners are now to fill the void of Shakib Al hasan.

Taijul replied far more critically: "There is no spinner in Bangladesh now like Shakib standard. So, if Bangladesh is to win any Test, a spinner like Shakib standard should come first."

Whatever Taijul said, Bangladesh team management filled the Test squad with pacers and they took only three spinners in Taijul, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan.

Generally at home condition, Bangladesh team is formed always, giving spinners a priority but this time around it was not the case which sparked a question whether the team management couldn't rely on the spinners this time around.

Taijul also faced this question and replied: "I don't know what the reason behind taking more pacers than the spinners. In Pakistan, some spinners played and I also played. Since we have no spinner like Shakib standard, our result was not good at all." -BSS















Taijul Islam, who is considered as the lead spinner of Bangladesh in Test cricket in absence of Shakib Al Hasan, lost his calmness on Tuesday when he was reminded about his performance graph in the side's recent Test debacle.In the last three Test matches, Taijul played as lead spinner in absence of Shakib Al Hasan, he could grab just three wickets and that too came up conceding huge runs. Bangladesh lost those three Test matches by innings margin.Taijul's performance was thereby criticized vehemently and he faced a volley of question regarding this.Normally a guy down to the earth and a cool customer, Taijul, however, couldn't remain calm after facing such question and became restless."Then the spinners who are in the team now, are not good spinners?"Taijul threw counter-question before saying further, "We are not like Shakib Al Hasan. Since Shakib is not here, we are losing the Test matches. That means the team's spinners are not good without Shakib Al Hasan and it's the answer of your question."The next question was how prepared the Bangladeshi spinners are now to fill the void of Shakib Al hasan.Taijul replied far more critically: "There is no spinner in Bangladesh now like Shakib standard. So, if Bangladesh is to win any Test, a spinner like Shakib standard should come first."Whatever Taijul said, Bangladesh team management filled the Test squad with pacers and they took only three spinners in Taijul, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan.Generally at home condition, Bangladesh team is formed always, giving spinners a priority but this time around it was not the case which sparked a question whether the team management couldn't rely on the spinners this time around.Taijul also faced this question and replied: "I don't know what the reason behind taking more pacers than the spinners. In Pakistan, some spinners played and I also played. Since we have no spinner like Shakib standard, our result was not good at all." -BSS