Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:44 PM
Home Sports

We are not good spinners like Shakib: Taijul

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Taijul Islam.

Taijul Islam.

Taijul Islam, who is considered as the lead spinner of Bangladesh in Test cricket in absence of Shakib Al Hasan, lost his calmness on Tuesday when he was reminded about his performance graph in the side's recent Test debacle.
In the last three Test matches, Taijul played as lead spinner in absence of Shakib Al Hasan, he could grab just three wickets and that too came up conceding huge runs. Bangladesh lost those three Test matches by innings margin.
Taijul's performance was thereby criticized vehemently and he faced a volley of question regarding this.
Normally a guy down to the earth and a cool customer, Taijul, however, couldn't remain calm after facing such question and became restless.
"Then the spinners who are in the team now, are not good spinners?"
Taijul threw counter-question before saying further, "We are not like Shakib Al Hasan. Since Shakib is not here, we are losing the Test matches. That means the team's spinners are not good without Shakib Al Hasan and it's the answer of your question."
The next question was how prepared the Bangladeshi spinners are now to fill the void of Shakib Al hasan.
Taijul replied far more critically: "There is no spinner in Bangladesh now like Shakib standard. So, if Bangladesh is to win any Test, a spinner like Shakib standard should come first."
Whatever Taijul said, Bangladesh team management filled the Test squad with pacers and they took only three spinners in Taijul, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan.
Generally at home condition, Bangladesh team is formed always, giving spinners a priority but this time around it was not the case which sparked a question whether the team management couldn't rely on the spinners this time around.
Taijul also faced this question and replied: "I don't know what the reason behind taking more pacers than the spinners. In Pakistan, some spinners played and I also played. Since we have no spinner like Shakib standard, our result was not good at all."     -BSS









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atalanta ride wave of remarkable run in Champions League
Barca deny criticising players, including Messi, on social media
Neymar's PSG return changes everything for Dortmund clash: Tuchel
Lampard asks for Chelsea fight after smash and grab United defeat
Gary expects ManC to win appeal against 'hopeless' UEFA
Warner takes step to redemption with top Australian cricket honour
Noshin takes solo lead in Begum Laila Alam Women's Chess
Sri Lankan Legends to play Road Safety World Series T-20 series in India


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
Bodies of mother, son recovered after 5 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft