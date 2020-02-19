Spinners shine for BCB-XI, Guest's batters on task





Hosts honoured guests' preference to bat first without throwing coin in the practise match. Zimbabwean opening pair ruled over hosts bowlers throughout the 1st innings. They amassed 95 runs batting all 28 overs of 1st session. Home side got 1st breakthrough after lunch picking up Prince Masvaure. Masvaure departed for 45 runs. Skipper Al-Amin Jr. had stroke 1st for BCB XI.

Another opener Kevin Kasuza went retired hurt willingly scoring 51 runs, who resumed batting after 5th wicket down but added 19 runs with his previous collections before being run out. Couple of attacks from spinner Shahadat Hossain [3] changed the scenario of the game all on a sudden. Another under-19 cricketer Shoriful Islam jointed the party as visitors lost their middle-order batsmen quickly.

Batsman at eight Carl Mumba and Ainsley Ndlovu however, controlled the 3rd session remaining unbeaten. Mumba scored 54 and Ndlovu collected 25 runs. Shahadat picked three wickets, Al-Amin Jr. two and Shoriful one wicket for BCB XI.

The only Test of the series is scheduled to commence on February 22 at Sher-e-Bangla National cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

















