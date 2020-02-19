Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:44 PM
Home Art & Culture

Eminem’s ‘Rap God’ passes one billion views on YouTube

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Eminem’s ‘Rap God’ passes one billion views on YouTube

Eminem’s ‘Rap God’ passes one billion views on YouTube

Hip-hop star Eminem has cemented his status as a force to be reckoned after another of his music videos passed one billion views on YouTube.
The official music video for the 47-year-old star's song, "Rap God," hit the milestone on the video-sharing site more than six years after its release in 2013.
The six-minute video, which appeared on "The Marshall Mathers LP 2," sees the Detroit native showing off his lyrical prowess while taking shots at rap peers including Tyler The Creator, Joe Budden, and Machine Gun Kelly.
On Friday, Eminem gave the video its final push over the finish line by sharing a short clip on his Instagram and Twitter pages, along with the caption: "'Everybody loves to root for a nuisance' #RapGod countdown to 1 billion."
"Rap God" is the third Eminem video to eclipse the benchmark. His track "Not Afraid" and "Love the Way You Lie," featuring Rihanna, have also surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube.
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," is currently the most-streamed video on YouTube, having racked up over 6.6 billion views as of Monday.
"Gangnam Style," the 2012 megahit by South Korean musician Psy, was the first video to surpass one billion views. The catchy dance track, which topped the charts in 27 countries, according to the Official Charts Company, and spawned thousands of online parodies, currently has more than 3.5 billion views.
In 2015, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's collaborative track "See You Again" made history as the first rap video to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube. The song, which featured on the "Furious 7" soundtrack and was dedicated to the late actor Paul Walker, hit the milestone just six months after it was posted on the video-sharing website.    -CNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suicide of 'Love Island' host sparks demands for tougher UK media rules
Eminem’s ‘Rap God’ passes one billion views on YouTube
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
‘Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo’ to compete at 12th BIFF
Solo art exhibition by Pervaj Hasan Rigan to commence at AFD
Jibanananda Das: The poet of melancholy and reincarnation
Dadaburor Jhola (Collective works of Dadaburo)
The Cloud Boat screened at Goethe-Institut Bangladesh


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
Bodies of mother, son recovered after 5 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft