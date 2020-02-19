

A still from 'Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo'

‘Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo’ to compete at 12th BIFF

The film 'Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo', directed by the national award winning filmmaker Ashraf Shishir, is going to participate at the 12th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFF). The film, produced by Impress Telefilm Ltd, will have its competition with another 11 films in Asian Cinema Section of the festival.The 12th BIFF, to be held from February 26 to March 4 in Bengalore, India, will feature 220 films of 60 participating countries. The inaugural ceremony of the festival will be held at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengalore where the Chief Minister of Karnataka State of India-- B. S. Yediyurappa will be present as the inaugurator. More than ten thousand national and international delegates are going to join at this years' event. 'Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo' will be screened 3 times at the festival. The film has already been screened at ten international festivals in different countries including Hong Kong, Canada, Croatia, Colombia, France and Australlia.'Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo' is a black and white Bengali feature film with a running time of over 21 hours. The storyline of the film follows the deceptive turns and twists of history. From the Liberation War to the small dreams of people of a locality, their struggles and aspirations are featured in the film.The film stars four thousand actors including Raisul Islam Asad, Sumana Soma, Shadhin Khasru, Masum Aziz, Pran Rai, Ayesha Mukti, Teresa Chaiti, Elina Shammi, Aranya Rana, Dukhu Sumon and more. The film was shot in Ishwardi and adjacent villages surrounding the Padma River and the Hardinge Bridge.Ashraf Shishir's debut film 'Gaariwala' won twenty five international awards along with a National Film Award. Another notable work of him is the film 'Gopon- The inner sound'.