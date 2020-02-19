Video
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:44 PM
Home Art & Culture

Solo art exhibition by Pervaj Hasan Rigan to commence at AFD

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Culture Desk

Solo art exhibition by Pervaj Hasan Rigan to commence at AFD

Solo art exhibition by Pervaj Hasan Rigan to commence at AFD

The opening ceremony of a solo art exhibition by Pervaj Hasan Rigan is going to be held on February 20 at Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD). The opening session will be held at 5:30 pm.
For Pervaj Hasan Rigan, painting is the key for understanding the universe. He believes there is a strong relationship between mankind and the rest of the cosmos, and this strength pushes him to his work every new day. Similarly, painting is his life, without it there is no meaning of life to him. Human portrait and figures play a significant role on Rigan's canvas because he likes the anatomy, gesture, light and shade of human figure. When he work with human feelings and thoughts, it is vital to pick up those forms on his painting. He also loves to do plain air painting, so nature is an important part of his painting. Rigan uses quite a few processes to complete a painting. It starts with a simple thought on his sketch book, then discussion with the model and photo shoot, charcoal drawing and finally the original painting. Sometime he uses Photoshop software to make more precise the structure or composition. He believes every person has their own unique mind, which he tries and capture and reflect in his work, while also representing his warm spirit, thought and style.
Solo art exhibition by Pervaj Hasan Rigan to commence at AFD

Solo art exhibition by Pervaj Hasan Rigan to commence at AFD

In his works he finds spirituality, the beautiful curse of nature, alone but with the whole universe. Though, still it is full of the unknown, it's an elusive happiness. Most people have found darkness and beauty at the same time in his painting. Some says this painting remembered them the classic era of figurative art. As an artist Rigan always tries to express his internal feeling through his work. His goal is to capture the mystery and spirituality in a particular experience of human mind.  Rigan has  a great inspiration by nature, on the other hand, Caravaggio, Rembrandt and some other  recent contemporary painters like Roberto Ferri's work inspired him a lot.  
Born in Barisal in 1988, Pervaj completed his Bachelor's and Master's degree from the Department of Drawing and Painting, University of Dhaka. The young artist prefers to work with oil paint, acrylic, videos and sound and charcoal and have produced a number of series. The exhibition will be open to all till March 2.


