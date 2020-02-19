

Leveraging TikTok for business growth

* What contributes to your authority score

* The review process and making it to the For You Page

* Making better content (and what you might be doing wrong)

The most critical part of posting to TikTok is your authority ranking, which is: "how much of an influencer are you?" Your authority ranking is directly tied to your verticals

What contributes to your authority ranking

* New accounts. Like your Uber five-star passenger rating, every post you make contributes to your score.

* Multiple accounts. TikTok allows for multiple accounts, but pro tip: multiple accounts from one phone will flag you as a business account and like many platforms, they'll de-prioritize you unless you're a paying advertiser. If you're giving some of these things a try, limit your account login to one device.

* The first five videos you post. TikTok wants you to create types of videos that stay in the same vertical. So if you are making meme videos in your first five, TikTok will basically say, "this is a meme account." So, the first five are critical: you need to have a plan and focus.

* Verticality. TikTok doesn't want you being experimental. Pick a content vertical and stay with it. Content that varies or doesn't have a specific theme won't weigh well. If you start to make videos that fall into a different category, it's like starting over because you don't have authority on that vertical yet.

* Views. If your videos get 100 or fewer views, you're going to have a zombie account, so delete and start again. Videos that get between 1000-3000 views mean you have a mid-tier account. Videos that get 10,000+ views mean you have a "head" account.

* Short videos. TikTok recommends to their advertisers that they be 9-15 seconds

* Looping videos. If the video is watched repeatedly, then its Completion Ratio will be over 100% and will increase the overall performance rating of the video

* Format. Often there will be a challenge format with a punchline at the end. People understand this format so they'll stick around to see the punchline.

* Matching action to music. Always more satisfying to watch.

The review process and making it to FYP

* Authority-based automatic distribution. Based on your score, your video goes out to a geo-local network of about 300-500 viewers. At this point, there are no real checks on your content.

* Integrity-based AI review and data collection. Shortly after this initial fan-out to a few hundred people, it's being checked frame-by-frame by an AI for inappropriate content, copyright issues, etc. It's then given a new weighting (integrity rating) and is either de-listed or distributed again.

* Delayed explosion. This is one of the biggest differences between TikTok and other platforms and where you have a second chance of getting onto your FYP. Periodically, TikTok hides the publish date of content on the FYP. TikTok will test your older content and restart a cycle.

Human review. A human reviewer will see the video with these scores and decide if it has the potential to be a super-viral video.To be promoted to the FYP, the content must fit TikTok's idea of what is nice and popular in the geo-local region. Common things that have been noticed are people who represent conventional beauty standards no strong political opinions and no violations of the most reactive local social norms.

Making better content (and what you might be doing wrong!)









Pick a format. Because verticalization is key to your authority score, you need to pick a format and work within it. If you want to have different personalities, use different accounts. This will boost your authority score as well as help with gaining followers because their expectations will be set for the type of content you make e.g. comedy, memes, dance, vlogs, creation/DIY and hacks.

Copy the format. TikTok encourages many forms of co-creation such as reactions, collaboration/remix and mimicking. This has created formats, trends and memes throughout the platform. Rather than seen as ripping off other creators, audiences enjoy trends and become inspired to create their own version. TikTokers like Charli D'amelio create unofficial choreography for pop songs and just copying those dance moves can send a song to the top of the charts. The next iconic dances like "Thriller," "Single Ladies" or "Gangam Style" will be created by someone who may have no real connection or ownership to the original song.

Know your music.songs are one of the best ways to get people to understand your meme content. A lot of viewers will already know what your content is going to be about just based on the song.

Get ready to sell. If Instagram is QVC for Millennials, TikTok is the line outside the Supreme store for Gen Z. Instead of glossy, in-your-face advertisements for fitness and beauty, the shopping is going to be more "authentic" and narrative. Shoppable video is already a major thing in Asia and it's reportedly being tested on TikTok to come to the rest of the world soon. The advantage of having a deep tech company that uses AI to help speed the process of editing video is that we can do it for "free." Recently tech crunch revealed something about TikTok. This is pretty cool when you consider that editing a semi-pro video will run you a minimum of $1,500 and six hours in post-production. 