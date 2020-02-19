

Automation a must for market innovation

Advanced Chemical Industries better known as ACI, being one of the largest conglomerates in Bangladesh with a multinational heritage operates across the country through its four diversified strategic business units.

Talking to Daily Observer, ACI Consumer Brand Managing Director Syed Alamgir mentioned that market innovations and technological integrations have changed the dimension of business of the company.

He said innovation and new ideas are key to establishing a brand and ensuring its sustainable run.

"Innovation will have to be in a positive manner and must differentiate a product from its competitors. What is more, a product must cater to consumers' taste," he said in an interview with Daily Observer.

Syed Alamgir is a renowned Bangladeshi business executive who acclaimed for incorporating the 'halal' concept in the fast-moving consumer goods category.

He is a well-known face in the country's consumer brands' segment, thanks to his long career that spans more than four decades and his acumen in introducing products that shook up the markets.

ACI or Advanced Chemical Industries began its business with pharmaceutical product, however, has been expanded footprints from automobile to consumer goods last couple of decades.

According to Alamgir, ACI has turned into an unique brand to the consumer through maintaining three strategies of quality, innovative marketing and distribution. All though it's way of journey they follow these three strategies and established ACI as a dominating brand in the consumer market of Bangladesh.

"In pace of technology, the businesses have concentrated into the digital spare to reach targeted customers as the traditional broadcasting media became steady in race with the internet-based streaming platforms," he said.

He informed that ACI maintained automated sales system in its country wide supply chain as well as vibrant footprint over ten countries across the world.

Imperial Chemical Industries, a British multinational established a Branch in Bangladesh before liberation war which was converted into a company after liberation, named ICI Bangladesh. Manufacturers Limited.

In 1992 ICI divested its investment in Bangladesh to the Management, when its name was changed to ACI Limited.















