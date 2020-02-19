

Walton exporting ‘Made in Bangladesh’

Walton will supply the smartphones to a renowned American brand as the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer).

The country's first-ever smartphone export is likely to be inaugurated officially by

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, along with Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, will officially inaugurate the smartphone export to the United States on March 1, 2020 at Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited (WDIL) in Chandra, Gazipur.

Dwelling on the first-ever smartphone export to the global market, WDIL' Managing Director SM Monjurul Alam said, "The dream of 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged ICT devices became true with the launching of country's first full-fledged mobile phone manufacturing industry in 2017.

Within a short time, he said, good quality of the locally finished smartphones with advanced features has drawn the buyers' attention as well as faith. Now, Walton made international standard smartphones are going to be exported to US. He noted that Europe, Australia and other developed nations would be the next export destination soon.

Walton inked an agreement with US based one of the leading E-commerce platforms 'Amazon' to market 'Made in Bangladesh' labeled electronics and ICT devices in the US market. Very soon, Walton brand laptop, computer, mobile phone, compact mini refrigerator, home and electrical appliances will be available for sale on Amazon website.

After meeting the lion portion of domestic demands, Walton has been exporting wide ranges of electronics and electrical appliances to around 35 countries of Asia, Europe, Africa and Middle East. The 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged Walton products have been further brightening the Bangladesh's image in the global market through earning goodwill. Now, Walton is moving forward with the target of turning the Bangladesh's brand into the best global brand by 2030.

















