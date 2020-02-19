Video
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
China launches coronavirus app

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Tech Desk

China's government bodies and businesses have jointly launched a mobile app to help detect if people have been in close contact with those suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus.
The app has access to multiple official holders of private data. By registering with his or her name and Chinese ID number, a smartphone user can use the app, called "Close Contact Detector" to check if he or she has been in proximity of those who are later either confirmed or suspected to have the virus. Such close contacts include travelling in the same train carriage or sitting within three rows on the same flight with those carrying the virus.
One registered user can check the status of up to three users by inputting their ID numbers and names. One ID number is limited to one check per day. The app will then return an assessment of which category the individual in question falls into: Confirmed case, Suspected case, Close contact, Normal. Xinhua news, one of the major official propaganda outlets, reported that over 105 million checks have been made by users three days after the app was launched.
The app development was led by the government organisations responsible for health which was joined by China Electronics Technology Group, one of the country's largest state-owned enterprises, as well as the leading smartphone makers Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo. The backend data comes out of the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Transport, China State Railway Group Company, the state owned enterprise that operates all the rail transport in China, and the Civil Aviation Administration, the aviation regulator.
The fact that private travel data is made readily available to business entities without explicit consent from the individuals involved may raise plenty of eyebrows in places like Europe, but the attitude in China is different. "From a Chinese perspective this is a really useful service for people… It's a really powerful tool that really shows the power of data being used for good," Carolyn Bigg, a Hong Kong-based lawyer, told the BBC.
