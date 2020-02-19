Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:43 PM
Home Business

AI resumes wide-bodied flight operations

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

KOZHIKODE, Feb 18: National carrier Air India (AI) on Monday resumed operation of wide- bodied flights from Karipur Airport to Jeddah after a gap of five years, providing further boost to the air connectivity from the Malabar region to the Gulf.
The Boeing 747-400 flight which has a capacity to fly 423 passengers from Jeddah arrived at the airport at 7.05 am and was accorded a water cannon salute by the Airport Authority of India (AAI).
The passengers and crew in the flight was welcomed by Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan along with MPs P K Kunhalikutty, M K Raghavan and P V Abdul Wahab and senior officials of AAI and Air India.
Speaking at the function, Muraleedharan said that union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri has assured that steps will be taken to introduce new flights and increase the number of flights on existing routes from Karipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports.
He said that the government has also included Thiruvananthapuram airport as one of the 18 airports in the country to provide hassle free air connectivity to SAARC and ASEAN countries as part of steps to strengthen the tourism sector.
Muraleedharan said that the resumption of jumbo flights by Air India from the airport will come as a relief to the economy of Kozhikode and North Malabar which had suffered following the ban imposed by DGCA on operation of wide bodied flights from Karipur in 2015.
The new Karipur- Jeddah flight of Air India will operate on Mondays and Saturdays. The flight will land at Karipur at 7.05am and will depart for Jeddah at 5.30pm.
DGCA had banned the operation of wide- bodied aircraft from the airport in May 2015 following runway safety concerns.
Following the ban, the AAI had carried out strengthening of the runway and expanding the RESA. Subsequently the DGCA asked the AAI and the airline companies to submit reports on safety assessment and mitigation plans.
Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) was the first airline to get nod to recommence operation of wide- bodied aircraft after the ban and Saudia had begun jumbo services from Karipur in December 2018.
The DGCA gave the nod for Air India to resume operation of jumbo flights following the safety assessment conducted by the airline in August 2019.
Airport director K Srinivasa Rao, Air India zonal general manager, Bhuvana Rao, station manager Raza Ali Khan, among others, attended the function.
Various organisations like Malabar Development Forum (MDF) had also arranged welcome for the passengers at the airport by distributing sweets.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alstom shares fall after its $6.7b Bombardier rail deal
Palm oil rises in KL
Gold eases in London
AI resumes wide-bodied flight operations
Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes
HSBC to slash 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
Number of ATM booths rises to 10,924
Coronavirus slows China's Belt and Road push


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
Bodies of mother, son recovered after 5 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft