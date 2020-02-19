Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:43 PM
Home Business

Number of ATM booths rises to 10,924

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

The total number of automated teller machine (ATM) booths in the country rose to 10,924 at the end of December last year, from 10,280 in the same month of the previous year, according to Bangladesh Bank data.
The data shows that 644 new ATMs were installed by the banks across the country in 2019 and of the total teller machines, some 7,665 are situated in urban areas and the rest 3,259 in rural areas.
Total cash transactions through ATMs stood at Tk 147.05 billion in December last, which was Tk 121.03 billion in December 2018.
Besides ATMs, total number of cash deposit machines (CDMs) and cash recycling machines (CRMs) also increased in the past year.
Total number of CDMs stood at 1,407 at the end of 2019, which was 1,324 at the end of 2018. At the same time, the number of CRMs increased to 254 from 126.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alstom shares fall after its $6.7b Bombardier rail deal
Palm oil rises in KL
Gold eases in London
AI resumes wide-bodied flight operations
Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes
HSBC to slash 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
Number of ATM booths rises to 10,924
Coronavirus slows China's Belt and Road push


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
Bodies of mother, son recovered after 5 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft