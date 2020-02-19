Number of ATM booths rises to 10,924





The data shows that 644 new ATMs were installed by the banks across the country in 2019 and of the total teller machines, some 7,665 are situated in urban areas and the rest 3,259 in rural areas.

Total cash transactions through ATMs stood at Tk 147.05 billion in December last, which was Tk 121.03 billion in December 2018.

Besides ATMs, total number of cash deposit machines (CDMs) and cash recycling machines (CRMs) also increased in the past year.

Total number of CDMs stood at 1,407 at the end of 2019, which was 1,324 at the end of 2018. At the same time, the number of CRMs increased to 254 from 126.















The total number of automated teller machine (ATM) booths in the country rose to 10,924 at the end of December last year, from 10,280 in the same month of the previous year, according to Bangladesh Bank data.The data shows that 644 new ATMs were installed by the banks across the country in 2019 and of the total teller machines, some 7,665 are situated in urban areas and the rest 3,259 in rural areas.Total cash transactions through ATMs stood at Tk 147.05 billion in December last, which was Tk 121.03 billion in December 2018.Besides ATMs, total number of cash deposit machines (CDMs) and cash recycling machines (CRMs) also increased in the past year.Total number of CDMs stood at 1,407 at the end of 2019, which was 1,324 at the end of 2018. At the same time, the number of CRMs increased to 254 from 126.