Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Chairman Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan presiding over a board meeting held at Islami Bank Tower on Monday. Vice Chairmen Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Md. Shahabuddin, Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Foreign director and representative of Islamic Development Bank Dr. Arif Suleman, Directors and other high officials also attended the event. photo: Bank