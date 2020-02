Firstrn Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md. rnAli

















First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md. Ali, FSIBL Training Institute Principal Md. Ataur Rahman, Faculty Members and participant pose for a photograph at the closing ceremony of 9-days Training Programme. Titled training on 'Foreign Exchange and International Trade Financing' it was held at FSIBL Training Institute in the capital on Sunday. photo: Bank