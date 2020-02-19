Pubalirn Bank Ltd Chairman M. Azizul Huq, Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdul rnHalim Chowdhury



Pubali Bank Ltd Chairman M. Azizul Huq, Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury and Directors at a 2-day 'Annual Managers' Conference 2020' at Hotel Long Beach Auditorium, Cox's Bazar recently. All 482 Branch Managers, Regional Managers and Sr. Executives at Head Office participated in the event focussed on motivating the company employees to increase bank's business by rendering better services. photo: Bank