Dhaka Bank rnLtd Head of Retail Business Division Md. Shafquat Hossain

Dhaka Bank Ltd Head of Retail Business Division Md. Shafquat Hossain and Rangs Ltd Divisional Director Shoeb Ahmed are seen exchanging the signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoU), in presence of Dhaka Bank Managing Director (Current Charge) Emranul Huq and other high officials of both sides, at Dhaka Bank corporate head office in the city recently. Under this MoU, the Bank will provide 50pc discount on processing, faster process and competitive rates for potential car loan customers referred by Rancon Car Hub Ltd and Rancon Autos Ltd. Rancon Car Hub Ltd and Rancon Autos Ltd will provide Cash back facility, free servicing facility and one stop service for the potential Car purchaser referred by Dhaka Bank. photo: Bank