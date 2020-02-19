Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:42 PM
Home Business

Dhaka Bank rnLtd Head of Retail Business Division Md. Shafquat Hossain

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

Dhaka Bank rnLtd Head of Retail Business Division Md. Shafquat Hossain

Dhaka Bank rnLtd Head of Retail Business Division Md. Shafquat Hossain

Dhaka Bank Ltd Head of Retail Business Division Md. Shafquat Hossain and Rangs Ltd Divisional Director Shoeb Ahmed are seen exchanging the signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoU), in presence of Dhaka Bank Managing Director (Current Charge) Emranul Huq and other high officials of both sides, at Dhaka Bank corporate head office in the city recently. Under this MoU, the Bank will provide 50pc discount on processing, faster process and competitive rates for potential car loan customers referred by Rancon Car Hub Ltd and Rancon Autos Ltd. Rancon Car Hub Ltd and Rancon Autos Ltd will provide Cash back facility, free servicing facility and one stop service for the potential Car        purchaser referred by Dhaka Bank.    photo: Bank


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alstom shares fall after its $6.7b Bombardier rail deal
Palm oil rises in KL
Gold eases in London
AI resumes wide-bodied flight operations
Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes
HSBC to slash 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
Number of ATM booths rises to 10,924
Coronavirus slows China's Belt and Road push


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
Bodies of mother, son recovered after 5 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft