Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:42 PM
Business

European new car sales down by 7.4pc in Jan

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BERLIN, Feb 18: European car sales fell in January, hit by a sluggish global economy, higher car taxes in some EU countries and uncertainty over Britain's departure from the bloc, the European Auto Industry Association (ACEA) said on Tuesday.
In January, new car registrations dropped 7.4per cent to 1.135 million vehicles in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, statistics by ACEA showed.
Sales fell 13.4per cent in France, 7.3per cent in Germany and 7.6per cent in Spain. In Sweden, a higher tax on cars, which went into effect in 2020, pushed sales down 18per cent in January, the biggest drop among EU countries, after a 109per cent jump in December.    -Reuters


