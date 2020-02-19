BD, UNDP extend partnership for empowerment of women



UNDP Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee and Marico Bangladesh Managing Director Ashish Goupal,, flanked by their colleagues, exchange documents after signing a MoU at the UNDP office in Dhaka on Monday.

UNDP Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee and Marico Bangladesh Managing Director Ashish Goupal signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations for the third phase of partnership between the two organisations under SWAPNO project.

Among others Marico Bangladesh Legal & Corporate Affairs Director Christabel Randolph, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Van Nguyen, SWAPNO Project Manager Kajal Chatterjee and UNDP Bangladesh Communications Head Md Abdul Quayyum were present at the signing ceremony.

SWAPNO is a social transfer project for ultra-poor women to be engaged in public works essential for the economic and social life for rural communities. It promotes employment, and most importantly future employability, of extreme poor rural women.

Since 2018 the SWAPNO programme has resulted in 10,000 women-led households graduating out of ultra-poverty with an 83% rise in income and a 43% rise in asset ownership, according to a press release.

The Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) has independently evaluated the programme as highly promising and the government of Bangladesh has highlighted it as a best-in-class poverty graduation approach in the National Social Security Strategy (NSSS) Action plan.

Signing the agreement Sudipto Mukerjee said: "We look forward to working with Marico to co-design measures for greater empowerment and capability development for the ultra-poor women both in rural and urban areas."

Ashish Goupal said: With the SWAPNO Project we look forward to working more closely with UNDP and the Government towards fulfilling our purpose of Making a Difference in society."

















Marico Bangladesh and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday last at the latter's office to extend the partnership for Strengthening Women's Ability for Productive New Opportunities (SWAPNO) till 2021.UNDP Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee and Marico Bangladesh Managing Director Ashish Goupal signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations for the third phase of partnership between the two organisations under SWAPNO project.Among others Marico Bangladesh Legal & Corporate Affairs Director Christabel Randolph, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Van Nguyen, SWAPNO Project Manager Kajal Chatterjee and UNDP Bangladesh Communications Head Md Abdul Quayyum were present at the signing ceremony.SWAPNO is a social transfer project for ultra-poor women to be engaged in public works essential for the economic and social life for rural communities. It promotes employment, and most importantly future employability, of extreme poor rural women.Since 2018 the SWAPNO programme has resulted in 10,000 women-led households graduating out of ultra-poverty with an 83% rise in income and a 43% rise in asset ownership, according to a press release.The Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) has independently evaluated the programme as highly promising and the government of Bangladesh has highlighted it as a best-in-class poverty graduation approach in the National Social Security Strategy (NSSS) Action plan.Signing the agreement Sudipto Mukerjee said: "We look forward to working with Marico to co-design measures for greater empowerment and capability development for the ultra-poor women both in rural and urban areas."Ashish Goupal said: With the SWAPNO Project we look forward to working more closely with UNDP and the Government towards fulfilling our purpose of Making a Difference in society."