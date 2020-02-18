CCC polls: EC starts distributing nomination forms today





Talking to the daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, Regional election Officer of Chattogram and the Returning Officer of the CCC Polls said that the Public Notice for distribution of Nomination papers for the interested candidates has already been published.

As per Public notice, the interested persons can collect nomination papers from the local EC office from Tuesday.

He also confirmed that the EC had already taken all preparations for holding the CCC Elections on March 29, as per schedule announced on February 16.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the deadline for the submission of nomination papers is February 27 while the scrutiny of nomination papers is on March 1 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is March 8. The election symbol will be allotted on March 9.

Muhammad Hasanuzzaman further

said that the total polling stations in the Chattogram City Corporation are 721, and the numbers of polling booths are 4924 and the total numbers of voters are; 1917978 including 985982 male and 931996 female.

It may be mentioned that the previous CCC elections were held in April 28 in 2015 last.

The total numbers of voters were 18,13,449 including 9,37,053 male and 8,76,396 female in 2015 elections.

The incumbent Mayor of CCC AJM Nasiruddin of Awami League was elected defeating the BNP candidate Manjur Alam Manju in the 2015 elections. The current CCC's five-year tenure will expire on August 5 next. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has fixed March 29 for the election to the Chattogram City Corporation.

Awami League on February 15 last, had picked Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, joint general secretary of Chattogram city unit of the party, to contest the CCC mayoral election.

Electronic voting machines or EVMs will be installed in all polling stations for the Chattogram polls while traditional paper ballots will be used in the parliamentary by-elections.









Meanwhile, the BNP has not yet picked up the Mayor candidate for CCC Polls.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Shahadat Hussain, President of Chattogram City unit of BNP said that the distribution of nomination papers for party tickets has already began on Tuesday from the Paltan office of the BNP.

The interested BNP leaders for contesting in the Mayoral post have already started collecting nominbation forms from the Party office.

