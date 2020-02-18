Video
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:24 PM
Abrar Murder

Abrar Murder

Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Court  Correspondent

A court here on Monday deferred to March 18 the charge framing hearing in Buet student Abrar Fahad murder case.
Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order after Abrar's father Barkat Ullah filed a petition with the court for shifting the case to
the Speedy Trial Tribunal, said Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu.
He also hoped that ministry concerned will publish  a gazette notification in this regard soon.
On January 30, the same court fixed February 17 for charge framing hearing in the case.
25 people were made accused in the case and among them, 22 are behind bars while three are on the run.




Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering of Buet, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.
He was found dead on the staircase of the hall in the early hours of October 7 after he was taken to room No-2011 on October 6 and beaten mercilessly.     -UNB


