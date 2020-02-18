Khulna city to get modern sewerage system





The government has taken a mega plan to protect public health and reduce pollution of environment by establishing the sewerage system in Khulna city.

There is no sewerage system in the third largest divisional city of the country-Khulna. More than 15 lakh people are living in the city without sewerage system facility. Most of them are using alternative sewerage methods like septic tanks or Prehistoric Storage (PIT) method.

As there is no proper sewerage system in Khulna city, it was reported that citizens were suffering from Diarrhoea, Dengue fever, Typhoid fever and other water-borne diseases.

In this regard, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives has undertaken a massive plan to bring all the areas under the network of sewerage system for ensuring proper sanitation for people in Khulna city.

The Ministry has sent the mega plan to the Planning Commission for approval, a senior official of the Commission told Daily Observer on Thursday.

Under the project, two sewerage treatment plants would be constructed and 173 kilometres sewer lines to be setup in the city. Eight sewer pump stations would be installed for the modern sewerage system.

The estimated cost of the project is Tk 2,337.64 crore of which Tk 905 crore will come from the exchequer and Tk 1,402 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), he said.

The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the Commission is scrutinising the project proposals. After getting clearance of PEC, it would be placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) soon for approval, he added.

Khulna WASA will implement the project from January 2020 to June 2025 in all areas under Khulna City Corporation, he disclosed.

The Khulna WASA authorities took the initiative to modernise the sewerage system of the city in 2015. A final feasibility report titled 'Feasibility Study and Formulation of Waste Water Management Master Plan for Khulna City' conducted by ADB's appointed firm has been submitted to the Khulna WASA on April of 2016.

According to the feasibility report, the authority concerned has taken a master plan for the modern sewerage system in Khulna. The Khulna WASA is working for implementing the Master Plan considering the population of Khulna city by 2035.

The Khulna WASA has divided the city into 10 sewerage zones. The Master Plan would be implemented phase by phase in the next 20 years.

According to the Master Plan, waste water will flow into the treatment plant through pipelines. The water will be supplied to industrial units after treatment.









Besides, pump stations and water treatment plants will be set up in the city for removing waste water. At least two crore liters of waste water will be purified at two treatment plants every day.





