Dhaka urges Doha to hire skilled manpower





"Qatar could recruit skilled workers and professionals like doctors, engineers and nurses from Bangladesh…the Bangladesh government is working for ensuring low-cost and safe migration of the workers," he told the first state minister level Foreign Office Consultations held between Bangladesh and Qatar at State Guest House Meghna in Dhaka.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and Qatar State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi led their respective sides at the

meeting, a foreign ministry press release said.

Speaking at the meeting, Shahriar said the private sector of both the two countries may have more interaction and both sides may identify areas of mutual cooperation in the areas of trade and investment.

He stressed the need for formation of a joint Bangladesh Trade and Business Council between Bangladesh and Qatar, and referred to the successful 'Made in Bangladesh' trade fair which was organised in Doha at the end of January 2020.

The Bangladesh state minister said Dhaka and Doha may establish cooperation in sectors like aviation management, shipbuilding and maritime affairs.

He informed that the government would celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from March 2020 to March 2021 in a befitting manner and it would also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Independence of Bangladesh. At the outset of the meeting, Shahriar briefed about the remarkable economic performance and rapid economic growth of Bangladesh.









He apprised the Qatar side of the economic policy adopted by the Bangladesh government to attain the Vision-2021 and Vision-2041 to translate Bangladesh a self-reliant, modern and developed one. -BSS





State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Monday urged Qatar to recruit skilled workers and professionals like doctors, engineers and nurses from Bangladesh."Qatar could recruit skilled workers and professionals like doctors, engineers and nurses from Bangladesh…the Bangladesh government is working for ensuring low-cost and safe migration of the workers," he told the first state minister level Foreign Office Consultations held between Bangladesh and Qatar at State Guest House Meghna in Dhaka.State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and Qatar State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi led their respective sides at themeeting, a foreign ministry press release said.Speaking at the meeting, Shahriar said the private sector of both the two countries may have more interaction and both sides may identify areas of mutual cooperation in the areas of trade and investment.He stressed the need for formation of a joint Bangladesh Trade and Business Council between Bangladesh and Qatar, and referred to the successful 'Made in Bangladesh' trade fair which was organised in Doha at the end of January 2020.The Bangladesh state minister said Dhaka and Doha may establish cooperation in sectors like aviation management, shipbuilding and maritime affairs.He informed that the government would celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from March 2020 to March 2021 in a befitting manner and it would also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Independence of Bangladesh. At the outset of the meeting, Shahriar briefed about the remarkable economic performance and rapid economic growth of Bangladesh.He apprised the Qatar side of the economic policy adopted by the Bangladesh government to attain the Vision-2021 and Vision-2041 to translate Bangladesh a self-reliant, modern and developed one. -BSS