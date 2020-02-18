BNP, JP pick candidates for three JS by-polls





Rabiul Islam Robi, Kazi Khairuzzaman Shipon and Mainul Hasan Sadik are party's candidate respectively for Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 and Gaibandha-3 constituencies.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the names after the party nomination board chaired by Tarique Rahman approved those over Skype.

Fakhrul Islam said, "We have announced candidates in three constituencies today. The name of candidates for Bogra-1 and Jashore-6 by polls and mayor and councillor candidates for Chattogram City Corporation election will be announced on February 24.

BNP has chosen three candidates out of seven aspirants for Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 and Gaibandha-3 constituencies.

As per the schedules announced by the Election Commission on February 6, the deadline for the submission of nomination papers is February 19, while the date for scrutinising nomination papers is February 23 and the last date for withdrawal of candidacy is February 29.

Dhaka-10 constituencies fell vacant as AL lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 to contest the mayoral election to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 JS seats fell vacant following the deaths of Awami League MP M Younus Ali Sarker on December 27 and Dr Mozammel Hossain on January 10.

Jatiya Party (JP) has also nominated three candidates to contest the by-elections to Dhaka-10, Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 constituencies.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party held at JP chairman's Banani office on Monday. Party Chairman GM Quader presided over the meeting.









Haji M Shah Jahan was picked for Dhaka-10 constituency while Mainur Rabbi Chowdhury for Gaibandha-3 and Sajan Kumar Mistri for Bagerhat-4.





