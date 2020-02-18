Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:23 PM
Home Front Page

BNP, JP pick candidates for three JS by-polls

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

BNP has announced the names of candidates for the by elections to Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 and Gaibandha-3 constituencies on Monday.
Rabiul Islam Robi, Kazi Khairuzzaman Shipon and Mainul Hasan Sadik are party's candidate respectively for Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 and Gaibandha-3 constituencies.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the names after the party nomination board chaired by Tarique Rahman approved those over Skype.
Fakhrul Islam said, "We have announced candidates in three constituencies today. The name of candidates for Bogra-1 and Jashore-6 by polls and mayor and councillor candidates for Chattogram City Corporation election will be announced on February 24.
BNP has chosen three candidates out of seven aspirants for Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 and Gaibandha-3 constituencies.
As per the schedules announced by the Election Commission on February 6,     the deadline for the submission of nomination papers is February 19, while the date for scrutinising nomination papers is February 23 and the last date for withdrawal of candidacy is February 29.
Dhaka-10 constituencies fell vacant as AL lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 to contest the mayoral election to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 JS seats fell vacant following the deaths of Awami League MP M Younus Ali Sarker on December 27 and Dr Mozammel Hossain on January 10.
Jatiya Party (JP) has also nominated three candidates to contest the by-elections to Dhaka-10, Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 constituencies.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the party held at JP chairman's Banani office on Monday. Party Chairman GM Quader presided over the meeting.




Haji M Shah Jahan was picked for Dhaka-10 constituency while Mainur Rabbi Chowdhury for Gaibandha-3 and Sajan Kumar Mistri for Bagerhat-4.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCC polls: EC starts distributing nomination forms today
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Khulna city to get modern sewerage system
SC upholds HC verdict on gambling
Gas blast leaves one dead, seven burnt at N’ganj
Dhaka urges Doha to hire skilled manpower
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
BNP, JP pick candidates for three JS by-polls


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft