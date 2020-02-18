Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:23 PM
Home Front Page

China returnee student admitted to Habiganj hospital

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

A  Bangladesh student, who was released from quarantine at Ashkona Hajj Camp, has been admitted to Habiganj Sadar Hospital.
Raihan, 28, a medical student, returned from China on February 8 and was in quarantine.
Civil Surgeon Mustafizur Rahman said Raihan has been suffering from cold-related diseases and shoulder pain for the last three days.
He has been kept in an isolated room for intensive care, Rahman said.
His blood sample has
    been sent to Dhaka, the civil surgeon said, hoping to receive the report in two days. A medical board has been formed at the hospital.
The viral outbreak that  began in China has so far infected more than 71,000 people and killed 1,775 others, according to figures released on Monday by China.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCC polls: EC starts distributing nomination forms today
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Khulna city to get modern sewerage system
SC upholds HC verdict on gambling
Gas blast leaves one dead, seven burnt at N’ganj
Dhaka urges Doha to hire skilled manpower
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
BNP, JP pick candidates for three JS by-polls


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft