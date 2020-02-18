All China, S’pore returnees don't need quarantine: IEDCR





"We see pressure from people and departments concerned to keep China and Singapore-returnees in hospital isolation. If someone comes from these countries doesn't mean that he/she is COVID-19 infected," she said at a press conference at IEDCR auditorium in the city.

A misconception has been created among people over China and Singapore-returnees, she said.

"COVID-19 hasn't broken out in all provinces of China. So, there's no need to keep all China or Singapore-returnees in hospital quarantine," she said.

Drawing attention to the administration outside Dhaka, Dr Flora said, "We'll keep people in quarantine upon suggestions from the Health Directorate only when the returnee has any symptom."

Dr Flora urged district and upazila officials not to take any decision over COVID-19 infection but to cooperate with and inform the local health authorities in this regard.

"We're keeping China and Singapore-returnees suffering from fever and cough isolated, testing them and suggesting others to stay in self-quarantine," she added.

Over 66 Bangladeshis were tested till Monday, said Dr Flora adding that nobody was found infected with COVID-19 virus.

The virus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 71,000 people globally and claimed 1,770 lives in China's mainland with five in Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Philippines and France till Monday, reports AP.

Bangladesh has brought back 312 of its nationals from China on February 1 and sent them back home after 14-day quarantine in Ashkona.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Monday said some technical issues were obstructing the return of remaining registered Bangladeshis from Hubei province.









Talking to UNB, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said a total of 198 students are willing to return home now from Hubei province.





