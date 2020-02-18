Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:23 PM
Home Front Page

Nepal keen to  use Saidpur Airport to boost connectivity

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

Nepal wants to use the Saidpur Airport for boosting connectivity, trade and tourism between Bangladesh and Nepal.
Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali expressed the interest while paying a courtesy call on Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the Commerce Ministry in the city on Monday.
Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin and Vice Chairman (Secretary) of
the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Fatima Yasmin were present on the occasion.
Tipu Munshi said Nepal is one of the best friends of Bangladesh and the process of signing a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries is moving fast.
"Bangladesh is providing transit facilities to Nepal. The government is also working for developing airway, waterway and roads and highway communications in the country," he added.
He hoped that the bilateral trade between the two countries will be increased further.
Pradeep said Bangladesh is economically moving fast in the South Asian region and the position of Nepal is after Bangladesh.
"The trade and investment relationship between Bangladesh and Nepal is very good. Nepal has enormous potentials for increasing trade and economic relations and enhancing tourism with Bangladesh. We want to exploit the opportunities," he added.




During the meeting, they discussed various bilateral issues, including expansion of trade and investment between the two countries and regional connectivity.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCC polls: EC starts distributing nomination forms today
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Khulna city to get modern sewerage system
SC upholds HC verdict on gambling
Gas blast leaves one dead, seven burnt at N’ganj
Dhaka urges Doha to hire skilled manpower
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
BNP, JP pick candidates for three JS by-polls


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft