PM unveils cover of two books on Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today unveiled the cover of two books on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the 'Bangabandhu Corner' at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban."The prime minister first unwrapped the cover of the book titled "Joy Bangla", a compilation of interviews and conversation of the Father of the Nation," PM's Assistant Press Secretary ABMSarwar-e-Alam Sarker told BSS.Bangabandhu's elder daughter Sheikh Hasina wrote the prefix of the book, while former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid, MP, and writer and poet Pias Majid collected and edited the write-ups, he said.Apart from Nahid and Majid, Sarwar said, Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton was present at the function.He said the prime minister also unveiled the cover of the book titled "Bangabandhu Smriti Satta Bhabisyat" authored by versatile writer Syed Shamsul Haque and edited by Pias Majid. -BSS