Legality of Mahbubey Alam as AG challenged





Supreme Court lawyer Dr Yunus Ali Akand filed the writ with the section concerned of the HC on Monday.

Lawyer Yunus Ali Akand confirmed that the hearing on the writ petition will be held next week at the HC Bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Md Iqbal Kabir on February 23.

In the petition the petitioner is seeking a rule in this regard, beside he wanted to know by what authority Mahbubey Alam is holding the office despite having crossed 67 years age limit.









The writ referring to the clauses 64 (1) and 96 (1) states that in appointing a Justice and Attorney General the qualification and skills need to be similar.

According to the Constitution the article 64 (1) says that the state will appoint as attorney general a person who is capable of becoming a Supreme Court judge. The clause 96 (1) says that the Supreme Court judges will go into retirement at the age of 67. While the judges go into retirement at 67, the attorney general is still in his post at the age of 71.

This is an inconsistency with the Constitution, the petitioner claimed in the writ.

