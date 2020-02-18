Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:23 PM
Home Back Page

Legality of Mahbubey Alam as AG challenged

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court (HC) challenging the legality of Attorney General Mahbubey Alam to remain in his post despite crossing the retirement age of 67.
Supreme Court lawyer Dr Yunus Ali Akand filed the writ with the section concerned of the HC on Monday.
Lawyer Yunus Ali Akand confirmed that the hearing on the writ petition will be held next week at the HC Bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Md Iqbal Kabir on February 23.
In the petition the petitioner is seeking a rule in this regard, beside he wanted to know by what authority Mahbubey Alam is holding the office despite having crossed 67 years age limit.




The writ referring to the clauses 64 (1) and 96 (1) states that in appointing a Justice and Attorney General the qualification and skills need to be similar.
According to the Constitution the article 64 (1) says that the state will appoint as attorney general a person who is capable of becoming a Supreme Court judge. The clause 96 (1) says that the Supreme Court judges will go into retirement at the age of 67. While the judges go into retirement at 67, the attorney general is still in his post at the age of 71.
This is an inconsistency with the Constitution, the petitioner claimed in the writ.
Earlier on January 24 in 2014, the HC summarily rejected a similar writ petition challenging Mahbubey Alam's holding of the AG office filed by the same petitioner.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Legality of Mahbubey Alam as AG challenged
Many HC directives not acceptable: SC
Baby girl thrown into Ctg graveyard from moving auto-rickshaw
Little Mag, a platform of alternative writers drawing crowd at Book Fair
Prothom Alo editor gets fresh bail
‘Govt steps up vigilance to prevent foreign fund for terrorism’
Bangladesh Children Hospital and Institute Act gets cabinet nod
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft