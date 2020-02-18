Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:23 PM
Home Miscellaneous

India rejects UN chief's Kashmir mediation offer

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

NEW DELHI, Feb 17: The government of India has rejected the latest offer by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, saying that it would only discuss the matter bilaterally.
Speaking in Islamabad at the beginning of a four-day visit to Pakistan, Mr. Guterres had said he had offered his offices and was "ready to help if both countries agree for mediation."




In a response late on Sunday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson said, "The issue of [Jammu and Kashmir] that needs to be addressed is that of vacation of the territories illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan. Further issues, if any, would be discussed bilaterally. There is no role or scope for third party mediation."
The spokesperson added that India hopes the U.N. Secretary-General would "emphasise on the imperative for Pakistan to take credible, sustained and irreversible action to put an end to cross-border terrorism against India."
Mr. Guterres was speaking to journalists in Islamabad ahead of a conference on Afghan refugees hosted by the U.N.HCR and the Pakistan government, which will be inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.    -THE HINDU



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt steps up vigilance to prevent foreign fund for terrorism: Home boss
India rejects UN chief's Kashmir mediation offer
ALPP meets today
Iran says Trump is wrong if he thinks Tehran regime will collapse
HC asks govt to form taskforce in dists to stop unfit vehicles
Ex-CJ Sinha acquitted in bribery case  
Khaleda can apply for parole only after acknowledging crimes: Hasan
No drug can enter or go out of India: Amit Shah


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft