Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:23 PM
ALPP meets today

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) will hold its third meeting at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (Level-9) today.
The meeting will be held at 8:00pm, according to a press release signed by Md Tareque Mahmud, director of public relations.
AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting. ALPP Secretary and Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury has requested party MPs to attend the meeting in time.


