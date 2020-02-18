Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:22 PM
Home Back Page

Many HC directives not acceptable: SC

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday questioned the standard of some High Court verdicts and said, many of the HC directives and findings including those in the case regarding Turag River are not acceptable and implementable.
During a hearing on two separate appeals against the HC judgement to free the river from all kinds of encroachment, A four-member Bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain made this remark.
Following a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), the HC on February 3 last year declared the Turag a 'legal person' and a 'living entity' and also directed the authorities concerned to free the river from all encroachments.




The HC issued a 17-point directive to save the country's rivers and water bodies from grabbers and pollution.
The SC asked HRPB's lawyer Adv Manzil Murshid whether all the directives issued by the HC are implementable in accordance with the law and whether the HC can order the government to formulate a law.
Manzil Murshid told the SC that the HC has kept his writ petition as a continuous mandamus and any aggrieved person can approach the HC if there is any hurdle to execute the directive.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Legality of Mahbubey Alam as AG challenged
Many HC directives not acceptable: SC
Baby girl thrown into Ctg graveyard from moving auto-rickshaw
Little Mag, a platform of alternative writers drawing crowd at Book Fair
Prothom Alo editor gets fresh bail
‘Govt steps up vigilance to prevent foreign fund for terrorism’
Bangladesh Children Hospital and Institute Act gets cabinet nod
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft