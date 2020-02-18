Many HC directives not acceptable: SC





During a hearing on two separate appeals against the HC judgement to free the river from all kinds of encroachment, A four-member Bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain made this remark.

Following a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), the HC on February 3 last year declared the Turag a 'legal person' and a 'living entity' and also directed the authorities concerned to free the river from all encroachments.









The HC issued a 17-point directive to save the country's rivers and water bodies from grabbers and pollution.

The SC asked HRPB's lawyer Adv Manzil Murshid whether all the directives issued by the HC are implementable in accordance with the law and whether the HC can order the government to formulate a law.

Manzil Murshid told the SC that the HC has kept his writ petition as a continuous mandamus and any aggrieved person can approach the HC if there is any hurdle to execute the directive.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday questioned the standard of some High Court verdicts and said, many of the HC directives and findings including those in the case regarding Turag River are not acceptable and implementable.During a hearing on two separate appeals against the HC judgement to free the river from all kinds of encroachment, A four-member Bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain made this remark.Following a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), the HC on February 3 last year declared the Turag a 'legal person' and a 'living entity' and also directed the authorities concerned to free the river from all encroachments.The HC issued a 17-point directive to save the country's rivers and water bodies from grabbers and pollution.The SC asked HRPB's lawyer Adv Manzil Murshid whether all the directives issued by the HC are implementable in accordance with the law and whether the HC can order the government to formulate a law.Manzil Murshid told the SC that the HC has kept his writ petition as a continuous mandamus and any aggrieved person can approach the HC if there is any hurdle to execute the directive.