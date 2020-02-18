Video
Baby girl thrown into Ctg graveyard from moving auto-rickshaw

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A seven-month-old baby girl was thrown into a graveyard from a moving CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Nasirabad area of Chattogram city on Monday.
Police rescued the child and took her to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
Bijoy Basak, deputy commissioner of Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP, said assistant sub-inspector Hiron Mia of Khulshi Police Station was discharging duty at Chittagong Model School centre of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination in the afternoon.
At one stage, he saw that some unknown people threw something into the graveyard from the running auto-rickshaw, he said, adding that Hiron rushed to the spot out of curiosity only to find that a seven-month-old baby girl was crying. Later, the kid was rescued and taken to the hospital, Basak said.
The child is now undergoing treatment at ward-8 of the hospital.
The police officer said efforts are on to detect the auto-rickshaw through scrutinising footage of surveillance cameras.




Pranab Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Khulshi Police Station, told UNB that doctors informed that the child was suffering from malnutrition and dehydration. "However, she is improving as her treatment began."    -UNB


