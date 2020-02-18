Little Mag, a platform of alternative writers drawing crowd at Book Fair



Book lovers throng a stall at Ekushey Book Fair on Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Monday. photo : Observer

Little Magazine published in Bangladesh is popularly known as 'Little Mag,' a platform to motivate publishing books under private initiatives. It offers a brilliant opportunity for new and young writers to showcase their talents and reach out to more readers. And for the readers, it is always a delight to discover hitherto unknown gems in these pages.

Unlike every year, stalls of the 'Little Mag' are set up at Suhrawardy Udyan which were at the Bangla Academy premises previously.

Three 'Little Magazine' stalls have been allotted there to publishers of 'small papers' namely Water, Kheya, Prakash, Charbak, Edges, Deslai, Kharimati, among others.

These magazines deal with various subjects including politics, cinema, art, sociology, philosophy and religion.









Shahidul Alam, a booklover, when asked what he was looking for in these stalls, he said, "From politics to religion, fantasy to fiction, poetry to science - you will get all here. It is vibrant - with slender, slim books of different sizes and shapes you will find all of them."

Little magazines are usually noncommercial ventures with features and articles by mostly unknown writers.



