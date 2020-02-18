Prothom Alo editor gets fresh bail





The editor surrendered to the lower court upon the completion of the four-week bail earlier granted by the High Court and made a fresh appeal for bail.

Acting Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Kaisarul Islam passed the bail order with a Tk 2,000 bond.

Advocate Ehsanul Haque Shomaji, Advocate Aminul Gani Tito and Advocate Prashanta Kumar Karmakar represented Rahman while Advocate Omar Farooq Asif was the legal counsel for the petitioners.

The High Court bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq first granted Rahman bail in advance on Jan 20. The court ordered him to surrender to the magistrate's court.

The judges also ordered the law enforcement agencies not to harass Rahman and five others named in the charge-sheet who appealed for bail in advance.

















