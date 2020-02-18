Video
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020
‘Govt steps up vigilance to prevent foreign fund for terrorism’

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday said extremist groups are not getting foreign fund to run their terrorist activities in the country as the government has taken surveillance measures to prevent such financing.
Mentioning that the government has become succeed to control home-grown terrorists successfully through extensive crackdown on militancy, he said, "We took necessary steps, including stepping up vigilance on banks and other financial organisations, to prevent extremism in our country."
He was addressing a discussion titled "Violent Extremism Funding in South Asia: A Comparative Study of Bangladesh, India and Pakistan", organised by Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) at Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium on Dhaka University (DU) campus.
The Minister said, "Currently, there is no foreign terrorist in Bangladesh. All of them are home grown. They try to spoil the advancement of the country in different ways under different banners".
Nahiyan Khan Sabriet, a post-graduate student of DU International Relationship (IR) department, presented a research titled 'Violent Extremism Funding and State Response in South Asia: A Comparative Case Study of Bangladesh, India and Pakistan".




Additional Commissioner of DMP and chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Md Monirul Islam mentioned that the terrorist attacks that took place in Bangladesh cost low expenditure while the scenario of India and Pakistan was different.    -BSS


