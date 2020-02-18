Video
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020

In order to inform people about the metro rail-a new mode of public transport in Bangladesh, a mock-up of the coach will be displayed.
The display will start at the exhibition and information centre of MRT-6 in Dhaka's Uttara late next month.
There, people will be able to learn about the looks of the inside of the train and the ticket-buying process, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), said.
DMTCL, a government-owned company, is implementing the metro rail project. MRT-6 is the route between Uttara Third Phase and Motijeel.
Siddique said they have brought the mock-up coach from Japan on December 26 last year and kept it inside the under-construction exhibition and information center at Uttara's Diabari.
"Today we have unpacked the [mock-up] coach and installed it at the base of the exhibition center so that other incomplete work can be done smoothly," he said.
All work will be completed soon and the mock-up coach will be opened for public in late next month, he said.
Besides, they will set up a mechanism there so that people can have first-hand experiences like how to buy tickets at a station, he added.    -Agencies










