HC issues rule to appoint 38 doctors of 39th BCS

The HC on Monday issued a rule asking the government to explain within four weeks as to why it should not be given direction to appoint 38 doctors in their respective post as per recommendation of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), who passed the 39th special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS).

The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued the rule following two separate writ petition filed by the 38 doctors, challenging legality of the government decision.








