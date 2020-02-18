Video
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:22 PM
Home Back Page

President urges MPs to stand by people

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

President Abdul Hamid presenting a bouquet to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her arrival at Bangabhaban on Monday. photo : pid

President Abdul Hamid presenting a bouquet to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her arrival at Bangabhaban on Monday. photo : pid

Terming the members of parliament as a bridge between people and the government, President Abdul Hamid on Monday urged them to stand by people when needed.
"The demand of the people of Bangladesh is very limited. They become very happy with little things.  People expect the MPs to be there with them when needed. So, you'll have to keep in touch always with the people of your constituencies and stand by them when needed," he said.
The President was addressing a dinner party followed by a cultural programme arranged in honour of the Prime Minister, Speaker, cabinet members and members of parliament at Bangabhaban. 
People's relations and communication with the party and the government will be established on a solid basis if you can do it, said the President.
Hamid said the more the relationship between the MPs and people will be stronger and firmer, the more the development and democracy will be sustainable.
Recalling the former MPs who played an important role in attaining development and strengthening democracy, Hamid, a former Speaker and lawmaker, said he started his journey in Parliament with Legislative Assembly in 1972 and ended it in the month of March in 2013.
"Often the mind wants to go to Parliament and watch its activities and spend time with you. But thinking about the sufferings of people, it's not possible for me despite having willingness. Even though I'm not in parliament I regularly watch parliamentary activities on television," he said.
He said people voted you to make you their representatives with much expectation. "So, your main responsibility is to make every effort to fulfill the aspirations of people," Hamid added.
Mentioning that opposition is a very important partner of Parliament, he said constructive criticisms are very important to make it effective.
He also praised the initiatives taken by the government and the opposition in the current and past parliaments to make those effective. "I hope this trend will continue."
Secretaries concerned to the President were also present at the programme.    -UNB


