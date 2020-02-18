Dengue pulls Dickwella out of series against WI





According to the sources in Colombo, the 26 year-old Dickwella is having a fever and is being feared to be affected by dengue. Kamindu Mendis is also suffering from dengue.

Dickwella and Mendis have / had been in the preliminary squad of 20-players chosen for the ODIs' and T-20i for the series against the visiting West Indies team.

Kusal Perera is likely to keep wickets in the first ODI to be played at the SSC ground on February 22.

Incidentally, Kusal Perera played last his ODI was in July 2019 (against Bangladesh).

Another player, Danushka Gunathilaka is also likely to miss the ODIs. The 28-year-old opening batsman seems to have been having a back problem. Physio is assessing his fitness.









Avishka Fernando may be the option to open batting with the captain Dimuth Karunratne.

League matches

Selectors are open to allow Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana to play the IPL beginning in India on March 29.

"Both Malinga and Udana are not part of the Test series against England and will be allowed to play the IPL matches", one of the selectors, said to this Reporter. Sri Lankan wicket-keeper and batsman Niroshan Dickwella is "unlikely" to play in the ODIs' against West Indies, it is learnt here.According to the sources in Colombo, the 26 year-old Dickwella is having a fever and is being feared to be affected by dengue. Kamindu Mendis is also suffering from dengue.Dickwella and Mendis have / had been in the preliminary squad of 20-players chosen for the ODIs' and T-20i for the series against the visiting West Indies team.Kusal Perera is likely to keep wickets in the first ODI to be played at the SSC ground on February 22.Incidentally, Kusal Perera played last his ODI was in July 2019 (against Bangladesh).Another player, Danushka Gunathilaka is also likely to miss the ODIs. The 28-year-old opening batsman seems to have been having a back problem. Physio is assessing his fitness.Avishka Fernando may be the option to open batting with the captain Dimuth Karunratne.League matchesSelectors are open to allow Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana to play the IPL beginning in India on March 29."Both Malinga and Udana are not part of the Test series against England and will be allowed to play the IPL matches", one of the selectors, said to this Reporter.