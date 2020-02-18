Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:21 PM
Home Sports

Even without Shakib, Bangladesh spinners could be threatening: Chakabva

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Zimbabwe wicket-keeper batsman Regis Chakabva still remains wary of Bangladesh's spin bowling, insisting that the hosts' tweakers could be still threatening even without the absence of the team's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.
Chakabva said there is nothing to be relaxed, thinking that there is no Shakib, who has been serving two-year ban, with one year of that suspended, imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), due to his failure to report corrupt approaches.
He further insisted that they should be on point to deal with the Bangladeshi spinners.
"Shakib is a big player. But a lot of players are playing for Bangladesh since we last time played here," Chakabva said during Zimbabwe's practice session at the National Cricket Academy Ground in Mirpur on Monday.
"Even without Shakib, Bangladesh are not any less competitive. So we have to be on point while playing against the spinners. It will be a big challenge but hopefully we will perform well."
In their last tour in Bangladesh in 2018, Zimbabwe held the hosts for 1-1 draw in the two-match Test series. They won the first Test in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, showing an impressive performance. Even though they lost the last Test to draw the series, they were much competitive.
Emboldened by that performance, Zimbabwe hoped to come all guns blazing in the one-off Test, starting on February 22 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Chakabva said they need to replicate that performance in a bid to win the Test.
"We need to look at that Test we won against Bangladesh (in Sylhet) about how we played and achieved that victory. We need to repeat that type of performance. Bangladesh is a difficult away tour to play cricket. We just need to make sure that we are on point again and hopefully we will come out with goods this time as well," he remarked.
Chakabva added that they emphasized on to concentrate on their strength rather than thinking about Bangladesh despite knowing that the Tigers have always been very strong at their own den.
"Bangladesh have been always a competitive side. But we are just focusing on our side to perform well rather than too much thinking about Bangladesh squad. We are concentrating on our strength and what we need to do in the middle," he said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atalanta ride wave of remarkable run in Champions League
Barca deny criticising players, including Messi, on social media
Neymar's PSG return changes everything for Dortmund clash: Tuchel
Lampard asks for Chelsea fight after smash and grab United defeat
Gary expects ManC to win appeal against 'hopeless' UEFA
Warner takes step to redemption with top Australian cricket honour
Noshin takes solo lead in Begum Laila Alam Women's Chess
Sri Lankan Legends to play Road Safety World Series T-20 series in India


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft