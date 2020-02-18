Even without Shakib, Bangladesh spinners could be threatening: Chakabva





Chakabva said there is nothing to be relaxed, thinking that there is no Shakib, who has been serving two-year ban, with one year of that suspended, imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), due to his failure to report corrupt approaches.

He further insisted that they should be on point to deal with the Bangladeshi spinners.

"Shakib is a big player. But a lot of players are playing for Bangladesh since we last time played here," Chakabva said during Zimbabwe's practice session at the National Cricket Academy Ground in Mirpur on Monday.

"Even without Shakib, Bangladesh are not any less competitive. So we have to be on point while playing against the spinners. It will be a big challenge but hopefully we will perform well."

In their last tour in Bangladesh in 2018, Zimbabwe held the hosts for 1-1 draw in the two-match Test series. They won the first Test in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, showing an impressive performance. Even though they lost the last Test to draw the series, they were much competitive.

Emboldened by that performance, Zimbabwe hoped to come all guns blazing in the one-off Test, starting on February 22 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Chakabva said they need to replicate that performance in a bid to win the Test.

"We need to look at that Test we won against Bangladesh (in Sylhet) about how we played and achieved that victory. We need to repeat that type of performance. Bangladesh is a difficult away tour to play cricket. We just need to make sure that we are on point again and hopefully we will come out with goods this time as well," he remarked.

Chakabva added that they emphasized on to concentrate on their strength rather than thinking about Bangladesh despite knowing that the Tigers have always been very strong at their own den.

"Bangladesh have been always a competitive side. But we are just focusing on our side to perform well rather than too much thinking about Bangladesh squad. We are concentrating on our strength and what we need to do in the middle," he said. -BSS



















Zimbabwe wicket-keeper batsman Regis Chakabva still remains wary of Bangladesh's spin bowling, insisting that the hosts' tweakers could be still threatening even without the absence of the team's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.Chakabva said there is nothing to be relaxed, thinking that there is no Shakib, who has been serving two-year ban, with one year of that suspended, imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), due to his failure to report corrupt approaches.He further insisted that they should be on point to deal with the Bangladeshi spinners."Shakib is a big player. But a lot of players are playing for Bangladesh since we last time played here," Chakabva said during Zimbabwe's practice session at the National Cricket Academy Ground in Mirpur on Monday."Even without Shakib, Bangladesh are not any less competitive. So we have to be on point while playing against the spinners. It will be a big challenge but hopefully we will perform well."In their last tour in Bangladesh in 2018, Zimbabwe held the hosts for 1-1 draw in the two-match Test series. They won the first Test in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, showing an impressive performance. Even though they lost the last Test to draw the series, they were much competitive.Emboldened by that performance, Zimbabwe hoped to come all guns blazing in the one-off Test, starting on February 22 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Chakabva said they need to replicate that performance in a bid to win the Test."We need to look at that Test we won against Bangladesh (in Sylhet) about how we played and achieved that victory. We need to repeat that type of performance. Bangladesh is a difficult away tour to play cricket. We just need to make sure that we are on point again and hopefully we will come out with goods this time as well," he remarked.Chakabva added that they emphasized on to concentrate on their strength rather than thinking about Bangladesh despite knowing that the Tigers have always been very strong at their own den."Bangladesh have been always a competitive side. But we are just focusing on our side to perform well rather than too much thinking about Bangladesh squad. We are concentrating on our strength and what we need to do in the middle," he said. -BSS