Mohammedan can't win second match

Mohammedan Sporting Club, the tradition black and white jerseys, could not win its second match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League football on Monday as Saif Sporting Club won the match by 1-0 margin at the Rafique Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensing.The black and white outfits had failed to do well in any event of local football for many years. But, after the Casino issue, the former booters and officials took charge of the club and the new management formed a better team with fresh bloods for this season. With new spirit, the once powerhouse of Dhaka football managed to win its first match against Arambagh Krira Sangha by 1-0 margin on 14 February in Dhaka. Nevertheless the boys failed to continue the rhythm in the second match.Both Saif and Mohammedan are youth-based teams and riding on the advantage of youth, both succeeded to maintain balanced position over the ground in the first half. But a 55-minute goal of defender Yeasin Arafat helped Saif boys went ahead and after that they put the entire force in maintaining the lead. Mohammedan could not hold them till the long whistle.