Salahuddin to compete to complete unfinished tasks





Salahuddin says that he is the current president and feeling that there are some unfinished task. "Anyone with qualification can compete in the election. There is no bar on that," says three-time BFF president.

As the time for the Federation's Executive Committee Election is approaching, the scenario is getting different dimensions time to time. The situation got a new turn after the news of Mr Amin not contesting for the post of BFF president now after months of campaign.

In a press briefing at his office on Monday, sports organiser said that he is not competing for the post due to personal reason.

He said, "I was given nod to fight for the president post from two sporting associations. That time we didn't know that the present president would compete for the post once again. Now he is willing to contest for the post for the fourth time despite he told earlier in 2016 that he may not do that. Now, an awkward situation has occurred and I do not like it. So I decided not to compete."

However, there was hint in Tarafder's speech that he may compete for other post. He said the decision will be taken soon.



















