Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020, 9:21 PM
Home Sports

BFF EC Election 2020

Salahuddin to compete to complete unfinished tasks

Tarafder says personal reason behind not contesting

Published : Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Sports Reporter

The present President of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Kazi M Salahuddin said he wants to compete for the same post for the fourth time in the BFF Executive Committee Election 2020 as he got unfinished tasks to complete while his key rival Tarafder Ruhul Amin said he will not compete for the post due to personal reason.
Salahuddin says that he is the current president and feeling that there are some unfinished task. "Anyone with qualification can compete in the election. There is no bar on that," says three-time BFF president.
As the time for the Federation's Executive Committee Election is approaching, the scenario is getting different dimensions time to time. The situation got a new turn after the news of Mr Amin not contesting for the post of BFF president now after months of campaign.
In a press briefing at his office on Monday, sports organiser said that he is not competing for the post due to personal reason.
He said, "I was given nod to fight for the president post from two sporting associations. That time we didn't know that the present president would compete for the post once again. Now he is willing to contest for the post for the fourth time despite he told earlier in 2016 that he may not do that. Now, an awkward situation has occurred and I do not like it. So I decided not to compete."
However, there was hint in Tarafder's speech that he may compete for other post. He said the decision will be taken soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atalanta ride wave of remarkable run in Champions League
Barca deny criticising players, including Messi, on social media
Neymar's PSG return changes everything for Dortmund clash: Tuchel
Lampard asks for Chelsea fight after smash and grab United defeat
Gary expects ManC to win appeal against 'hopeless' UEFA
Warner takes step to redemption with top Australian cricket honour
Noshin takes solo lead in Begum Laila Alam Women's Chess
Sri Lankan Legends to play Road Safety World Series T-20 series in India


Latest News
Walton to export smartphones to US
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
Indian Censor Board wants reference to Bangladesh omitted from pro-CAA ad
Gunman kills one at Bangkok shopping mall
Japan gives iPhones to coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Poll shows Northern Ireland majority against united Ireland
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
No chemical in fruits
3 to walk gallows in murder case
Govt discouraging fruits import from China
Most Read News
Protest against global warming through canvas
Malaysian Human Resources Minister postpones Bangladesh tour
Interest rates on savings certificates not lowered: Govt
I will ask ACC to probe alligation: Quader
Writ challenges legality of Mahbubey Alam's AG post
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis
China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
‘Mockup’ Metro Rail coach arrives in city
Covid-19 vaccine in late February: White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft